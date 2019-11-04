President Trump to return to La., campaign for Rispone ahead of runoff election

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump will be in Louisiana on Wednesday, Nov. 6, his campaign announced.
The President will host a Keep America Great rally at the Monroe Civic Center, located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy. He’s expected to campaign for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone ahead of the runoff election for governor.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for general admission.
Click here to register for the event. Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. You are limited to two tickets per mobile number.
