Memorial services for famed cookbook author Holly Clegg to be held in Baton Rouge, Dallas
By Kevin Foster | November 3, 2019 at 6:03 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 6:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memorial services for iconic cookbook author Holly Clegg will take place in Dallas Monday, Nov. 4, and Baton Rouge Thursday, Nov. 7.

Clegg ended her battle with stomach cancer Friday, Nov. 1 while surrounded by her loved ones in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to support Holly Clegg’s Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson, a fund started by Clegg to raise awareness for various gastrointestinal cancers. Donations can be made by clicking the link here. Once on the donation page, simply select ‘I’d like to choose where my donation will go’, select the ‘other’ field and type Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Fund.

DALLAS MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR HOLLY CLEGG

  • WHEN: Monday, Nov. 4
  • WHERE: Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, located at 7405 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX.
  • WHAT TIME: Service will begin at 3 p.m.

Details about the memorial service in Baton Rouge will be provided soon.

“Holly told the family [on the day prior to her death] that she had no regrets and found peace with her ultimate outcome,” states a post shared to Clegg’s Facebook account. “Knowing her doctors were moments away from launching a clinical trial because of the money raised, brought tears of joy to her eyes. Her hope was to help save others’ lives down the line.”

Cleggs family and supporters memorialized her through post on social media using #TeamHolly.

