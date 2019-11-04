Mayor Broome sues St. George organizers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome filed suit Monday morning against two organizers of the city of St. George incorporation effort, Norman Browning and Chris Rials.
The suit challenges their ability to provide services to voters in the proposed new city and claiming incorporation will “have a substantial adverse impact on the city of Baton Rouge as well as the remaining unincorporated areas of the parish,” according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
