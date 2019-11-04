Man injured in shooting shows up at Chase Bank on Florida Boulevard

Police found an injured man at the Chase Bank on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Drive. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | November 4, 2019 at 9:34 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are working to determine the location of a shooting after a man showed up at a bank with injuries.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola said the shooting happened Monday, Nov. 4 around 9 a.m.

He said an injured man was found at the Chase Bank in the 11000 block of Florida Boulevard, near the intersection at Sherwood Forest Drive.

The man’s injuries appeared to not be life-threatening, according to Coppola.

The investigation is ongoing. WAFB has a crew en route. Check back for updates.

