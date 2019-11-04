LSU’s offense explodes in exhibition game against Nicholls

LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 3, 2019 at 7:34 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 7:46 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - LSU had a total of 21 hits as the Tigers cruised to an easy win against Nicholls State in an exhibition game Sunday.

The Tigers blasted their way to the 15-3 win over the Colonels in a 12-inning exhibition game.

“It’s great to play somebody with a different colored uniform at this time of the year,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “I think our players get a little tired of scrimmaging against each other every day, so when you go out and compete against somebody else, it brings out the best in you. I thought it was a benefit to our team to compete in a different environment, and we played very well in so many areas.”

Daniel Cabrera got LSU going with a two-run homer in the first inning. The Tigers put up three more runs in the third. LSU then scored a pair of runs in the fifth. A three-run 10th inning put LSU up 10-3.

