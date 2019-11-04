LSU LB Michael Divinity leaves team to 'focus on personal matter’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. is no longer on the team.
Multiple reports surfaced Monday morning that Divinity Jr. had left the team. Head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Divinity has left the team for personal reasons.
Orgeron said LSU has not “closed the door” on him returning. Divinity posted a message on Instagram about his departure, stating he will “focus on a personal matter” and that he hopes to return.
Divinity had three sacks in the five games he has played in this season. He had 23 tackles. For his career at LSU, Divinity has played in 37 games. Before the five games this season, he had 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks.
Divinity played his prep football at John Ehret High School in Marrero.
