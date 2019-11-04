LSU guards Mays, Smart named to preseason All-SEC teams

LSU guard Skylar Mays (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 4, 2019 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guards Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart have been named to basketball coaches preseason All-SEC teams.

Mays, a senior shooting guard, is on the first team, while Smart, a sophomore point guard, is on the second team.

Mays is also on watch lists for the Jerry West and the Naismith Player of the Year awards. He started all 35 games last season. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

LSU guard Javonte Smart
LSU guard Javonte Smart (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game as a freshman.

