Jefferson Parish deputy reportedly fires shot in Tigerland while trying to capture wanted suspect

By Rachael Thomas | November 4, 2019 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly discharged his weapon while involved in attempting to capture a wanted suspect.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 4 around 11:30 a.m., officers were contacted to help the Louisiana Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit and JPSO take into custody a wanted suspect out of Jefferson Parish.

Before the suspect was captured, at least one shot was fired by a JPSO deputy near the intersection of Jennifer Jean Drive and Nicholson, BRPD says. No one was hit, authorities say.

Officials in Jefferson Parish plan to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the incident.

