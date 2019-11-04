Jefferson Parish deputy reportedly fires shot in Tigerland while trying to capture wanted suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly discharged his weapon while involved in attempting to capture a wanted suspect.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 4 around 11:30 a.m., officers were contacted to help the Louisiana Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit and JPSO take into custody a wanted suspect out of Jefferson Parish.
Before the suspect was captured, at least one shot was fired by a JPSO deputy near the intersection of Jennifer Jean Drive and Nicholson, BRPD says. No one was hit, authorities say.
Officials in Jefferson Parish plan to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the incident.
