FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather for Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High clouds dominated the skies today yet provided filtered sunshine for a nice afternoon. After a cool start near 40 degrees for many WAFB neighborhoods, temperatures climbed into the 70s for most of the WAFB region for the afternoon.
Clouds will increase in coverage overnight with a mostly-cloudy start anticipated for Tuesday morning with sunrise temperatures near 50 degrees to the low 50s across metro Baton Rouge. Those clouds should thin through the day, with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon and a mostly clear into the evening.
Tuesday highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. You won’t need the umbrella for Wednesday either with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures once again in the 70s.
Our next rainmaker, a cold front headed our way from the northwest, arrives on Thursday and will likely keep things wet for Friday morning. While we are anticipating up to an inch of rain with this system, severe weather is not a major concern.
The Storm Team will watch closely for any changes, but it does not appear that the ingredients will be in place for a severe weather outbreak.
Temperatures on Thursday will reach the 70s and the area will still be in the 60s after midnight. But Friday will be one of those days when the highest temperatures occur before dawn, with temperatures hovering in the 50s for a good bit of the day before slipping into the 40s through Friday evening.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a cool-but-dry day under partly cloudy skies with daybreak temperatures near 40 degrees and an afternoon high around 60 degrees or so for the Red Stick.
A second front is expected to slip through the lower Mississippi Valley during the latter half of Sunday but it does not appear as though that front will have much moisture to work with. As a result, Sunday currently looks like a mostly-dry day with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s and evening rain chances set at 10 percent or so.
