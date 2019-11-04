FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues Into workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dry and pleasant weather prevails today as we head into the first full week of November.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs topping out in the low 70°s. Temperatures will moderate for the next few days, with morning lows in the low 50°s and highs in the mid to upper 70°s. The vast majority of us stay dry through Wednesday, but a few stray showers can’t be completely ruled out.
Our next cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday with good rain chances, followed by a return of cooler temperatures. Most rain should be gone before lunch on Friday, with afternoon highs struggling to get much above 60°. Rain amounts look modest with this next front with the current outlook suggesting less than an inch of rain for most of us.
We’ll then enjoy another cool and dry weekend with morning lows in the low 40°s and highs in the low to mid 60°s. The same cold front delivering a pleasant weekend for us will do the same in Alabama. The forecast for LSU-Bama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday points toward mostly clear skies and cool temps, with kickoff readings in the mid 50°s falling into the upper 40°s by the end of the game.
