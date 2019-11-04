FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues Into workweek

We’ll then enjoy another cool and dry weekend with morning lows in the low 40°s and highs in the low to mid 60°s. The same cold front delivering a pleasant weekend for us will do the same in Alabama. The forecast for LSU-Bama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday points toward mostly clear skies and cool temps, with kickoff readings in the mid 50°s falling into the upper 40°s by the end of the game.