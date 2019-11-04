Firefighters respond to Mulberry Street house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are working to determine what caused a Monday afternoon house fire on Mulberry Street.
The fire was reported in the 1900 block of Mulberry Street just before 2 p.m. The fire was under control by 2:30 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the garage of the house engulfed in flames.
The fire spread into the kitchen and hallway before being brought under control.
The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage.
Red Cross was called to assist the four residents.
Two vehicles in the driveway of the home also received heavy fire damage to the engine compartments.
