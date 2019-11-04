The end of daylight saving time means it’s time to check your smoke alarm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ticks of the clock going backward are much more pleasant than the high-pitched beeps that signal a bad battery on a smoke alarm.
However, as the end of daylight saving time has arrived, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the American Red Cross say it’s time to check those smoke alarms.
“The big thing is that it’s a date that they can remember, so if you get in the habit of doing it during daylight saving time, you’ll keep it up,” said Mark Miles with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Miles says its absolutely necessary to make sure your smoke alarm is hooked up and working correctly.
"[It’s important] in the middle of the night if you’re asleep, a fire happens, we’ve seen smoke alarms awaken families and cause them to get everybody out of the house safely,” Miles said. He says house fires increase during the winter months, partially due to things like space heaters and chimneys not being swept.
The American Red Cross says that since just July 1, their volunteers have responded to 317 house fires in Louisiana. The American Red Cross recommends you install a smoke alarm on every floor of your home, test those alarms every month, and change the batteries at least once a year. The Red Cross also recommends having a good fire escape plan.
“We advise people it’s an annoying sound for a reason. Listen to it, change the batteries,” said Miles. "You don’t know how long it was on the shelf. Some say they’re better than others, so the best thing to do is treat them all the same and change them once a year as recommended.”
