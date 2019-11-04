Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to multi-million dollar bank, wire fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to a multi-million dollar scheme involving bank and wire fraud.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says on Monday, Nov. 4, Michael Worley, 57, pleaded guilty in front of US District Judge John deGravelles. Worley faces a significant amount of jail time, a fine, and supervised released once his prison sentence is served.
The DOJ says as part of his admission of guilty, Worley says he executed schemes to defraud banks and private equity firms by turning in false loan applications on behalf of himself and businesses he owned/operated. Between 2014 and 2018, Worley obtained more than $18 million in new loans from federally-insured banks in Baton Rouge and around the country.
The DOJ says Worley obtained another $11 million from private equity firms in Louisiana and Texas by conducting similar schemes. Through his actions, the DOJ says Worley “inflated his assets, understated and omitted his liabilities, misrepresented his income, and often misrepresented other things, including the intended use(s) of millions in loan proceeds.”
In some cases, the DOJ says Worley and his businesses defaulted on loans, costing the financial institutions involved to suffer financial losses. Worley filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January of 2018.
“This investigation and conviction demonstrates that those who seek to deceive and defraud banks and other lenders for their own personal benefit will be held accountable. Mr. Worley executed schemes to fraudulently induce banks and private lenders into giving him million of dollars, and used unwitting associates of his to assist him. Individuals like Mr. Worley who obtain loans through fraudulent means can expect to be prosecuted, and victims of such schemes should know we will do everything within our power to make these lenders whole. I would like to recognize the effort of our prosecutor and the FBI for their exemplary work on such an important matter,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.