Apply now and get a special Christmas present for your child from EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure every kid gets a present for Christmas.
They’re accepting applications from Nov. 4 through Nov. 7 for the Annual Christmas Crusade for Children program.
The program, started in 1988, is dedicated to delivering Christmas gifts to children in need.
Parents of children under the age of 12 that reside in East Baton Rouge Parish must apply in-person at an EBRSO substation from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Requirements:
- Apply in Person
- Reside in EBR Parish
- Children under the age of 12
- Must have Social Security Number
EBRSO Substations:
- Gardere : 3777 L’Auberge Crossing (225) 389-5511
- Central: 13016 Gurney Road (225) 389-5177
- Kleinpeter: 14431 Airline Highway (225) 389-5114
- Scotlandville: 1270 Rosenwald (225) 389-5105
- Zachary-Plains: 23060 Brian Road Zachary (225) 389-5037
- Pride-Chaneyville:12828 Jackson Road, Zachary (225) 289-8985
Toys will be delivered prior to Christmas.
