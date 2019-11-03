Polls packed for first day of early voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a big turnout for the first day of early voting Saturday, Nov. 2.
“I’m just out here to early vote because it gives me a chance to get it over with and not have to wait in the longer lines during voting day,” said Angie Eymard.
“The weather is agreeing with us. My wife and I decided to come on out and cast our vote and try to make a difference,” said Michael Mcgary.
The polls were packed with voters deciding if John Bel Edwards will hold the governor’s seat for another four years or be removed by his competitor, Eddie Rispone.
Edwards participated in early voting Saturday. Rispone is expected to cast his vote Monday.
Other voters said exercising their rights is the most important thing in this election cycle.
“As soon as I was able to sign up to vote when I was younger, I did, and I have voted practically every election since then,” said Eymard.
“This was something that we really worked hard to achieve so getting out exercising to vote I think is very important,” said Mcgary.
The first day of early voting was even more important for Jerome Finkelstein. Finkelstein is a veteran who received a purple heart after two tours in Vietnam. He’s hopeful every voter will get out and make their voices heard.
“They asked me to serve and I believe that’s my right to serve and that my right to vote. They are American citizens and they have the right to choose as well,” said Finkelstein.
Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 3. Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in the SOS Voter Portal.
