Skelton powers Southern to homecoming win over Alabama A&M

The Bulldogs came out firing in the third quarter, needing just over 1:00 to go 75 yards in four plays to score. The drive was capped off with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Glass to Zabrian Moore to tie it at 14-14. Later in the third, Register was able to get a foot down inside the pylon from 31 yards out for the touchdown to put Southern up 21-14. It took Alabama A&M less than a minute to respond. On the third play of the drive, Glass hooked up with Ibrahim again on a 60-yard touchdown to tie it up at 21.