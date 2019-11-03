No injuries reported during explosion at Plaquemine chemical plant

No injuries reported during explosion at Plaquemine chemical plant
The explosion was heard and shook homes across the river in East Baton Rouge Parish. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 3, 2019 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 9:17 AM

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - There was a reported explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine Sunday morning, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported, according to Dow Louisiana Operations.

WAFB received several calls from residents this morning about hearing a loud explosion just after 8 a.m. The explosion was heard and shook homes across the river in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Iberville Parish Council says there is no immediate danger to the public.

According to Dow Louisiana Operations, a vessel ruptured at the site Sunday morning. The company says there are no injuries and that officials are conducting air monitoring.

Dow says the initial assessment does not appear to be an offsite impact other than the noise.

Dow Louisiana Operations had a vessel that ruptured at the site this morning. The noise was heard in the community....

Posted by Dow Louisiana Operations on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.