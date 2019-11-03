Police searching for mother and son reported missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a mother and son reported missing from New Orleans East.
Police are searching for 26-year-old Darione Benjamin and her son three-year-old Dallas Yussin.
Both Benjamin and Yussin were last seen on October 31 in the 3900 block of Downman Road. They haven’t been seen or heard from since and has not returned home.
Benjamin is believed to be driving a white 2016 Nissan Versa with dark tinted windows, a dent on the driver’s side door and tape on the bumper.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Darione Benjamin or her son Dallas Yussin, they are asked to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or any Seventh District Detective at (504) 658-6070.
