Mississippi man wanted for sexual assault arrested on I-12, briefly causing traffic delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Mississippi man wanted for sexual assault was arrested on I-12 on Sunday, causing traffic delays.
At around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) made a traffic stop on I-12 near the westbound Range exit ramp.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the driver, James Chunn Jr., 54, of Mississippi, was pulled over for not using his turning signal. After he was pulled over, Chunn refused to cooperate with law enforcement officials, according to LPSO.
Ard said Chunn had a weapon but did not threaten law enforcement officials.
Traffic was closed along the area as a precaution to keep drivers safe while deputies defused the situation, according to Ard.
Chunn was taken into custody without incident, and the roadway was back open at about 11 a.m., according to LSPSO.
Chunn was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He was charged with failure to signal and resisting an officer.
According to LPSO, Chunn is wanted out of Desoto County for sexual assault.
The Louisiana State Police and Denham Springs Police Department also assisted during this incident.
