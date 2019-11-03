LSU remains at No. 1 in AP and No. 2 in Coaches polls

The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) remained No. 1 in the AP and No. 2 in the Coaches polls. Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) stayed at No. 2 in the AP and No. 1 in the Coaches. The Crimson Tide also had a bye this weekend. The teams will face each other on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS. College GameDay will be there for the game. This will be the first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 since these same teams met in 2011.