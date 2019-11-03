LSU remains at No. 1 in AP and No. 2 in Coaches polls

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 3, 2019 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 1:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU kept its same rankings in both major college football polls after being idle this week.

The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) remained No. 1 in the AP and No. 2 in the Coaches polls. Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) stayed at No. 2 in the AP and No. 1 in the Coaches. The Crimson Tide also had a bye this weekend. The teams will face each other on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS. College GameDay will be there for the game. This will be the first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 since these same teams met in 2011.

AP Top 10:

  1. LSU (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (8-0) [21 first-place votes]
  3. Ohio State (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
  4. Clemson (9-0) [7 first-place votes]
  5. Penn State (8-0)
  6. Georgia (7-1)
  7. Oregon (8-1)
  8. Utah (8-1)
  9. Oklahoma (8-1)
  10. Florida (7-2)

Click here for full AP poll

Coaches Top 10:

  1. Alabama (8-0) [37 first-place votes]
  2. LSU (8-0) [11 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (9-0) [9 first-place votes]
  4. Ohio State (8-0) [8 first-place votes]
  5. Penn State (8-0)
  6. Georgia (7-1)
  7. Oregon (8-1)
  8. Oklahoma (8-1)
  9. Utah (8-1)
  10. Baylor (8-0)

Click here for full Coaches poll

