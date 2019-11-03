FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues Into workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We continue the trend of nice weather into the start of the workweek. The kids will want a jacket for the morning bus stop Monday as lows dip down into the low 40s. Otherwise, a warming trend will begin Monday afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s and continue to climb through Thursday.
Late Thursday, showers and a few t-storms will be on the increase as our next storm system approaches. Right now it looks like a cold front will pass the local area Friday morning. Showers and t-storms will be likely during this time. A few lingering light showers and pockets of drizzle will be possible into Friday afternoon even after the front passes.
Right now severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but it will be something we continue to monitor. Rainfall totals look to be very manageable with most receiving around a half an inch.
Temperatures cool down to end the week. If you are going to the Southern home game Saturday be sure to bring a jacket.
We warm up again by Veterans Day with a few showers possible as another cold front is forecast to arrive Monday into Tuesday of next week.
