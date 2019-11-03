FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoyable Weather to Start the New Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain very nice with a modest warming trend as we start the new week. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid 60s.
It’s one more chilly morning on Monday with lows in the low 40s, but highs will reach 70 degrees by afternoon as clouds begin to increase. We stay dry through Wednesday. By Wednesday, temperatures will return to normal.
Our next storm system approaches on Thursday. Especially later in the day expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. A cold front will push through the area early Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday morning with a few lingering light showers and misty/drizzle into the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to take a dip Friday.
The weekend will be chilly in the mornings and cool during the afternoons. A slight warm-up will occur as we begin next week, but another cold front is forecast to arrive after Veterans Day on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.