Driver arrested after being linked to string of armed robberies, fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Terrance Hanks, 21, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being identified as the driver of vehicles linked to several armed robberies and a fatal shooting in the Baton Rouge area, investigators say.
Arrest documents show detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) located the remains of an individual lying in front of a residence Monday, Oct. 21. Detectives would learn two individuals approached the victim and three others during an attempted armed robbery.
After a fight broke out, one of the alleged robbers shot the victim twice. The victim died from those injuries.
Detectives learned several armed robberies happened in the same area just minutes prior to the shooting and determined Hanks was somehow involved in the crime based on tips, but lacked the probable cause needed to question him.
Later, on Nov. 2, detectives contacted BRPD investigators to notify them Hanks admitted to driving the two individuals who participated in the robbery to the area, according to arrest documents. Hanks told investigators the two men returned to his car after shots were fired and he helped them flee the scene.
Hanks was booked on one count of principal to first-degree murder.
He was also charged in connection with an armed robbery investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).
Deputies were called to a scene Monday, Oct. 28 after two individuals were robbed while standing outside of a residence. The victims told deputies two men wearing ski masks hopped out a vehicle and demanded their personal possessions while armed with pistols. After they were given the victim’s possessions, the men fled the area in a vehicle.
Hanks was photographed driving a vehicle matching the description of the one linked to the robbery, as well as several other robberies in the area.
Hanks told investigators he never participated in the robberies, however, he was the driver.
For that crime, Hanks was charged with principal to armed robbery.
