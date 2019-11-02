Well-known Baton Rouge cookbook author, Holly Clegg, has died

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Holly Clegg, a well-known food writer from Baton Rouge, has died after a battle with cancer.
Writing 17 cookbooks over 25 years, Clegg prided herself on being one of the first to tap into the idea that the food you love to eat can be healthy too. She embraced the idea that food can help change your health by partnering with local doctors to develop recipes and cookbooks specifically for people dealing with cancer, diabetes, and even arthritis.
Clegg was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August of 2018. In June of 2019, the famed writer entered hospice care.
