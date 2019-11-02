Well-known Baton Rouge cookbook author, Holly Clegg, has died

Clegg told WAFB that her journey was not an easy one, but as she approached its end, she may have developed one last recipe, one for the soul. She said life was made sweeter by cherishing each day she had left, spending it with loved ones and family. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | November 1, 2019 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 10:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Holly Clegg, a well-known food writer from Baton Rouge, has died after a battle with cancer.

Writing 17 cookbooks over 25 years, Clegg prided herself on being one of the first to tap into the idea that the food you love to eat can be healthy too. She embraced the idea that food can help change your health by partnering with local doctors to develop recipes and cookbooks specifically for people dealing with cancer, diabetes, and even arthritis.

Clegg was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August of 2018. In June of 2019, the famed writer entered hospice care.

