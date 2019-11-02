Woman, juvenile shot by passing vehicle on Burbank Drive; shooter at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders transported two people with potentially serious injuries from the scene of a shooting in the Burbank area Friday, Nov. 1.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said an adult and juvenile victim were transported after being shot while driving. A second vehicle was struck by gunfire but left the scene. No one was injured in that vehicle.
Photos provided to WAFB show one car crashed into a wooded area on the side of Burbank Drive near University Villas subdivision.
Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department are with the second vehicle at the Circle K on Burbank Drive near campus.
Burbank Drive heading westbound towards LSU is shutdown as the investigation continues.
