Multiple people injured in shooting near Highland Road

Multiple people injured in shooting near Highland Road
. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | November 2, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 6:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders were called to the 100 block of Taylor Street where multiple people were injured after a shooting Saturday, Nov. 2.

Calls about the shooting went out just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said three patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the shooting. At least one of those patients was able to flee the scene and went to a nearby medical facility after being shot. They were later transported to an emergency room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.