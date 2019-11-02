Multiple people injured in shooting near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders were called to the 100 block of Taylor Street where multiple people were injured after a shooting Saturday, Nov. 2.
Calls about the shooting went out just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said three patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the shooting. At least one of those patients was able to flee the scene and went to a nearby medical facility after being shot. They were later transported to an emergency room.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
