Social media post complaining about brunch during Kanye’s ‘Sunday Service’ goes viral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Facebook post complaining about the food served at Kanye’s “Brunchella” has been making the rounds on social media.
Kimberly Kinchen, who made the post, claimed the brunch buffet was cold and wanted her money back. She posted her complaint on Facebook on Friday, and the post has since racked up over a thousand shares.
Kinchen also posted a screenshot image of a receipt, showing a payment of $54.66 for a ticket that included admission to Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” performance and the brunch buffet.
The tweet is reminiscent of a viral tweet sent in 2017 by a Fyre Fest attendee, who tweeted out a picture of the scanty dinner provided to festivalgoers.
Thousands of fans flocked to see West perform in Baton Rouge Friday evening underneath the towering crosses at Bethany Church. The hip-hop artist chose Bethany Church because of the atmosphere and the three crosses, a promoter for the event told WAFB.
Kanye performed songs from his new album ‘Jesus is King’ backed by an 80-piece chorus and band ensemble under the three iconic crosses that can be seen from the interstate in Baton Rouge.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.