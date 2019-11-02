Seth Dunlap fired from WWL Radio as investigation into homophobic tweet continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WWL Radio has fired talk-show host Seth Dunlap, his attorney confirmed Saturday.
The firing comes amid an investigation into a homophobic tweet that came from WWL Radio’s official Twitter account in September.
Attorney Megan Kiefer says WWL Radio’s parent company Entercom asked Dunlap to resign, but that Dunlap refused.
He was terminated Oct. 31.
Soon after the post, Dunlap announced he was taking a leave of absence from his nightly radio program.
Dunlap took and passed a polygraph test in the days after the tweet, but WWL Radio leaders claim that Dunlap then demanded $1.8 million from the station, according to a New Orleans Police Department report.
The report said that Entercom’s attorneys revealed the findings of their investigation to Dunlap’s legal team on Sept. 24. At that point, the legal team “stormed” out of the meeting.
According to Entercom, video surveillance captured Dunlap walking into his office and closing the door before the tweet was sent out. The tweet was traced back to an IP address connected to his personal phone.
The report also said that an Entercom employee received letters regarding wages being garnished from Dunlap.
In statement Sept. 26, Keifer said "we are in receipt of the police report filed by Entercom, which we received from the media and which does not contain any documentary or supportive evidence other than Entercom’s false, defamatory, and self-serving statements. The lie detector test that Mr. Dunlap voluntarily took and passed speaks for itself.
Mr. Dunlap categorically denies he was responsible for this tweet and the lie detector results prove that, in addition to the fact that it is undisputed that he did not have access to the WWL Twitter account, nor did he have the password for same.
As of today, Entercom still has produced no documents to us or the public to substantiate their defamatory claims despite repeated requests for same. Incredibly, the last sentence of the police report states that they have even refused to produce documentation to the NOPD. It is truly reprehensible that they would be attempting to blame the victim of its own anti-LGBT culture, and they are only compounding the severe damage that Mr. Dunlap has experienced at the hands of Entercom.
