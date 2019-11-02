Journey, The Pretenders coming to LA, TX, AR, OK in ’20

(KSLA) — “Don’t Stop Believin.”
No, seriously, it’s true.
“Hold onto that feeling.”
Because Journey and The Pretenders are coming to Northwest Louisiana.
And Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and South Louisiana.
All next year.
The five-month North American tour kicks off May 15 in Washington and ends Sept. 12 in New York, according to Journey’s website.
Currently, about 60 shows are scheduled and include:
- June 20 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.,
- June 22 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Ark.,
- Aug. 27 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans,
- Aug. 29 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, and,
- Aug. 30 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.
Journey founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon, co-founder and bassist Ross Valory and the band’s other members at the time defined the rock 'n' roll sounds of the 1970s and 1980s, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted the group in 2017.
Among the band’s top hits, many of which feature former frontman Steve Perry’s signature vocals, are “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Feeling That Way,” “Separate Ways” and “Lights.”
Hits by The Pretenders, branded with Chrissie Hynde’s unique sound, include “Brass in Pocket,” “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back on the Chain Gang,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”
For the Bossier City concert, the Ticketmaster venue only presale will run from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 7, the venue recently announced. Use FAITHFULLY as the code.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 8, the venue reports, tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster and at the B1 BANK box office at CenturyLink Center.
There is a four-ticket limit during the presale and an eight-ticket limit during the general public onsale.
Ticketmaster identifies these other presales for the Bossier show date ►
- 10 a.m. Nov. 4-10 p.m. Nov. 7: Official Platinum Presale and American Express® Card Member Presale
- 10 a.m. Nov. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 7: Journeymusic.com Presale
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 7: Venue Online, Live Nation Mobile App, Spotify, Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales
- 10 a.m. Nov. 8: Official Platinum Onsale and onsale to the general public starts
