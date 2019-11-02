Haughton 8th grader collects thousands of books for Bossier school

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton Middle School 8th grader is expressing her passion for reading in a very generous way.
Hannah Addison made it her mission to collect books to give to Plantation Park Elementary. Though she started with a goal of collecting 250 books, her expectations were quickly exceeded.
“I was completely in shock because we had 800 donated to our house new and gently used,” Addison said. “People had apparently donated to Plantation Park and I had no idea.”
Thanks to Addison, over 2,000 books were donated to the elementary school. She hopes her love for knowledge through books is passed down to younger peers.
“I have always loved books, they help you learn more and they increase your vocabulary skills,” Addison noted. “It’s a great way to escape from certain things that may be going on at your house or at school.”
Addison said one of the most rewarding aspects of losing yourself in a book is the healthy reprieve from our phones.
“I feel like social media takes over our lives a lot," Addison said. “I just want kids to have books.”
Plantation Park Elementary will be passing out the donated books to students across the school to further foster a culture of learning and literacy. Children will be able to select a book of their choice to begin their own libraries.
