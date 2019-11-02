FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stays cool through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jackets will be needed for the weekend. Temperatures will remain several degrees below average Saturday and Sunday even with lots of sunshine.
Highs today will reach the low 60s, which will be perfect weather for homecoming festivities at Southern University. Grab a jacket for the game as temperatures fall from the low 60s into the 50s.
Sunday will be a similar weather day with early-morning starts in the upper 30s to low 40s, and highs in the low 60s. A warming trend begins on Monday, but the kids will still want the jackets at the morning bus stop. Highs will be back in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday.
On Thursday, our next cold front will approach. This front will trigger scattered to numerous showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
At this time, severe weather doesn’t appear to be an issue, but we will continue to closely monitor. Cooler temperatures will move in for the end of the week into next weekend. Colder temperatures won’t hang around as long this time around with a warming trend beginning by the start of the following week.
