FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t Forget to Turn clocks back one hour tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of Daylight Saving Time Saturday night. Don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour before bed. You get the extra hour of sleep but now sunrise and sunset will be one hour earlier.
Sunday will be an enjoyable weather day. The morning will start out cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Have the jackets for morning plans, but we warm up nicely into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies as highs reach the mid-60s.
A warming trend will begin Monday, bringing lows and highs back to where they should be for this time of year by Wednesday.
Our next cold front is set to arrive Thursday into Friday morning. This front will bring a line of showers and t-storms. Rain totals for this evening will range between 1 to 2 inches which will be manageable. Severe weather can’t be completely ruled out, so be sure to check back with us in the coming days as we fine-tune the severe weather forecast. Temperatures will take a brief nose dive to end the week, but will rebound quickly by the start of the following week when another cold front will be possible.
