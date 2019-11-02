FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t Forget to Turn clocks back one hour tonight

Our next cold front is set to arrive Thursday into Friday morning. This front will bring a line of showers and t-storms. Rain totals for this evening will range between 1 to 2 inches which will be manageable. Severe weather can’t be completely ruled out, so be sure to check back with us in the coming days as we fine-tune the severe weather forecast. Temperatures will take a brief nose dive to end the week, but will rebound quickly by the start of the following week when another cold front will be possible.