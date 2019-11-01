13-year-old accidentally shot with assault rifle in Kenner on Halloween

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner 13-year-old was shot in a garage while playing with an assault rifle, according to Kenner Police.
The shooting happened Halloween night in the 4300 blk. of California Ave.
Kenner Police determined that three thirteen-year-old juveniles, one of whom being the victim, were at the residence of the victim. All three were in the garage playing when they discovered an assault rifle in a box.
The rifle was removed from the box and one of the juveniles was holding the rifle when he accidentally fired the weapon striking the victim in the arm.
The 13-year-old who accidentally discharged the rifle rendered first aid to the victim by pressure to injured juvenile’s arm and then called 911 to report the incident, police said.
The second 13-year-old immediately called the victim’s mother.
The mother had left her son at the residence shortly before the shooting and was unaware that her son had called two friends to the house.
The assault rifle belonged to another adult who only days earlier moved into the house and was storing his belongings in the garage.
The child was in surgery as of early Friday morning.
It is still an ongoing investigation however, at this point it appears to be accidental, Kenner Police said.
