WANTED: Man accused of stealing car from Planet Fitness parking lot in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are looking for a man who stole a car from the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in East Baton Rouge Parish.
On Friday, Nov. 1, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of the alleged thief at the fitness gym located on Siegen Lane.
The sheriff’s office said the man had taken car keys an unsecured gym locker and took the keys to the vehicle at about 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
Then, the unidentified man had found the vehicle, a gold-colored 2009 Honda CRV, in the parking lot and drove away with it. ￼
Investigators urge anyone who has information about the man’s identity to call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064￼ or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. You can anonymously provide information.
