WAFB hunts for the best Halloween costumes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Spencer Soicher spent the day finding Baton Rouge’s best costumes.
The first stop was Merchant Overpass, which was decorated as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The spoofed Raising Cane’s was deemed “Raving Wayne’s.” Restaurant workers dressed in “Two Loves” t-shirts, imitating the “One Love” slogan the company uses. Merchant Overpass also served its version of the secret Cane’s sauce and different Cane’s menu item with spoof names.
The next stop was a massive Amediys Company costume party that featured the famous Channel 4 News team from the movie “Anchorman.” Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone declared that Corningstone likely wouldn’t work in Baton Rouge news.
City Hall was feeling the effects of the cold front though, where a faux Prince could be found singing his hit “Purple Rain” at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Last but not least, a man channeled his inner Mary J. Blige, belting Blige’s hit, “Real Love,” on LSU’s campus.
