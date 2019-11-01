Sportsline Player of the Week: Madison Prep QB Zeon Chriss (Week 8)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Behind a five-touchdown performance by quarterback Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep blanked U-High in Week 8 of the high school football season.
Did you feel like you kind of owed U-High one?
“Yeah, we did,” answered head coach Landry Williams. “We definitely felt that way going into it.”
In a 33-0 shutout, the sophomore contributed to all of his teams’ touchdowns to cap off a revenge-filled night against its district foe.
“Our team was really focused, I was really focused 'cause I knew I had to do this for my team,” said Chriss. “Getting beat by them the past few years and a win for our program can really set the tone of how we are going to go through the playoffs.”
“It’s really a blessing to coach a guy of that caliber. He’s really humble. He works real hard. You know what he’s going to bring to the table day in and day out. He’s a quiet leader but he’s a real humble leader,” Williams explained.
This Chargers’ offense has been nothing short of electric all season. It is averaging just over 34 points a game and is currently on a seven-game win streak. The Chargers sit undefeated in district play. A lot of that is thanks to the connection that Chriss and his receivers established in the offseason.
“We’ve got really good athletes - Tyrell Rabie, Joel Williams, Major Burns, Trent Cook, Malik Palmer. They all catch good and run routes,” Chriss added.
“We’re really proud of him. We trust him and we are going to rally behind him and rally until the wheels fall off,” said Williams.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss.
