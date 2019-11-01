Southern University gears up for 2019 Homecoming weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is welcoming its alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2019.
Ahead of the big game against Alabama A&M, there are a number of festivities for students and alumni to attend.
Friday, November 1
- Pep Rally
- The Bluff
- 12:00 p.m.
- Southern University Alumni Federation (SUAF) Roundup on the River/ SUAF Party
- The Bluff
- 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Greek Show
- F.G. Clark Activity Center
- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 2
- Homecoming Parade
- 8:00 a.m.
- Pre-Game Ceremony
- A.W. Mumford Stadium
- 2:45 p.m.
- Homecoming Game- Shirt Color: White
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Southern University Jaguars
- A.W. Mumford Stadium
- 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.