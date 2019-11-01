Southern University gears up for 2019 Homecoming weekend

Students who attended SU's 7th Grade Day were treated to a performance by the Human Jukebox marching band. (Source: WAFB)
By Liz Koh | November 1, 2019 at 4:36 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 4:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is welcoming its alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2019.

Ahead of the big game against Alabama A&M, there are a number of festivities for students and alumni to attend.

Friday, November 1

  • Pep Rally
    • The Bluff
    • 12:00 p.m.
  • Southern University Alumni Federation (SUAF) Roundup on the River/ SUAF Party
    • The Bluff
    • 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Greek Show
    • F.G. Clark Activity Center
    • 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2

  • Homecoming Parade
    • 8:00 a.m.
  • Pre-Game Ceremony
    • A.W. Mumford Stadium
    • 2:45 p.m.
  • Homecoming Game- Shirt Color: White
    • Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Southern University Jaguars
    • A.W. Mumford Stadium
    • 4:00 p.m.

