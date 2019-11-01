Southern looks to bounce back with homecoming win

Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel (Source: Craig Loper/WAFB-TV)
By Craig Loper | November 1, 2019 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 6:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s homecoming game against Alabama A&M is not what you’d call a “must-win” scenario for the Jags (4-4, 3-1 SWAC).

However, most Jaguar fans would rather not see their team slip into a tie with Grambling and Arkansas-Pine Bluff going into Thanksgiving weekend and the Bayou Classic at the end of this month.

Alabama A&M’s bid to overtake Alcorn State in the east appears to rely on winning Saturday, so the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 SWAC) could approach this matchup as a “must-win.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

