Residents blindsided by holes being dug in yards before Halloween night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some neighbors in the Tara subdivision of Baton Rouge had a sort of noisy start to trick-or-treating.
Folks there were frustrated after hearing AT&T sub-contractors allegedly dug huge holes in their yards, with no warning at all.
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Matt Watson says the company is installing fiber optic cable, to go to the base of the 5Gtower, located nearby. Watson says numerous residents called him with their frustrations.
"All down the side of the road where there aren't even any street lights. Where children who are walking with their masks on, with impaired vision because of their masks, and in the dark trick-or-treating, can trip and fall and make it even more dangerous," said Watson.
The holes were supposed to be covered before trick-or-treaters hit the streets Halloween night.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.