OUR TURN: Beat Bama blood drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Beat Bama Blood Drive kicks off Saturday and we are ready to roll all over the Crimson Tide!
Did you know that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood?
Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person - it truly is the gift of life. And since there is a constant need for a regular blood supply we at WAFB are holding a special blood drive all next week and we are in competition with our sister station in Birmingham, Ala. to see which state can get the most blood donated!
Our Lady of the Lake will be accepting blood donations each day at various locations in the Baton Rouge area.
If helping save lives isn’t incentive enough we’ll be giving away our Beat Bama t-shirts to those who donate.
