Free cancer screenings Saturday in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Experts say detecting cancer is the most effective means of treating the disease.
That's why Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Gonzales Area Foundation are hosting a free community health event.
The event is happening on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jambalaya Park, located at 1015 E. Cornerview Street in Gonzales.
Live Well Ascension will be offering free cancer screenings, food, and fun for the entire family.
LSU women's basketball head coach Nikki Fargas and some of the players will be signing autographs and playing basketball with kids.
People will be screened for five different types of cancer and receive other health services and information in a fun, festival-like atmosphere.
For more information, visit marybird.org.
