FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry feel continues through weekend

First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow | November 1, 2019 at 5:06 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 5:06 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It certainly doesn’t feel like Fall outside.

After a cold morning start, afternoon highs on Friday are only expected to reach the upper 50°s.

You’ll want the jacket for at least the next 3 days as temperatures remain well below normal through the weekend.

Morning lows will be right around 40° both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will be right around 60° both days.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the next 3 days which is perfect for Live After 5, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, Southern University’s homecoming, or whatever your outdoor plans may entail.

A warming trend will begin Monday. Highs will return to the 70°s by Tuesday. We stay dry until Thursday. That’s when our next cold front is forecast to move into the area. The front will only deliver a slight chance for rain with 30% Thursday afternoon and night and 30% Friday morning.

Once the front passes, another cool down will occur into the following weekend. The tropics are relatively quiet with Rebekah now a post tropical system and only one area of interest that has a very small chance for development way out in the Atlantic. But, we still have one more month of hurricane season.

