EBRSO holds annual hunter sight-in program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to its annual hunter's sight-in program.
It gives hunters a chance to make sure their hunting and sporting rifles are zeroed-in before hunting season opens.
The event will be held at the EBRSO Firearms Training Facility at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary on Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
Deputies said all weapons will be sighted in by Range Staff only.
They added weapons must be in good working condition.
No muzzleloaders and no reloaded ammunition will be fired.
