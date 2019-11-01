DOC employee arrested for trying to smuggle contraband

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A corrections cadet was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Diodelda Anderson, 49, on a charge of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal institution on Thursday, Oct. 31.
During a search of Anderson’s vehicle Thursday evening, prison investigators found 17.4 grams of marijuana, 6.6 ounces synthetic cannabinoid, three cellphones, three cellphone chargers, two cellphone batteries, three packs of Bugler tobacco, a 13-ounce bag of tobacco, rolling papers, and five cigarette lighters.
Anderson had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since May 20, 2019. She held the rank of cadet and resigned during the investigation.
