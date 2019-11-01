Baton Rouge Salvation Army to open cold-weather shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As temperatures in the area drop, the Baton Rouge Salvation Army is offering shelter to men on Friday.
The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway will be open to men without shelter. The facility opens at 4 p.m., and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check-in.
“With the very cold conditions, no one who needs a warm place to spend the night will be turned away. Cold weather shelter and a hot meal will be offered until the temperature reaches 40 degrees” Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz said. “We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay are warm, well-fed, and safe at The Salvation Army.”
