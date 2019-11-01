Advocates rally for change to statute of limitations laws for victims of sexual abuse, investigation into abuse by Catholic priests

“As a father and as the attorney general, Jeff Landry is deeply troubled by all allegations of crimes perpetrated on children. He strongly believes that no child should ever be taken advantage of, especially by someone they trust, and our office remains committed to helping anyone who may have been victimized seek justice. We continue to encourage anyone who may have been abused by clergy in Louisiana to call us at 1-800-256-4506; and we will continue responding to those who make complaints and sending official referral letters to the proper law enforcement agency in the parish where each crime was allegedly committed. We remain steadfast in our commitment to crime victims and their families. We will not waver in standing with crime victims in their pursuits for justice.”