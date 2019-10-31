Trump campaign announces rally in Monroe on Nov. 6

By Matthew Segura | October 31, 2019 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 2:59 PM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The President of the United States is coming to Monroe.

The Trump campaign announced that President Trump will host a Keep America Great rally on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 pm at the Monroe Civic Center.

The president is expected to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

The doors open at 4:00 p.m. for general admission.

You can register for the event on this website.

You can only register for two tickets per mobile number, according to the website.

Tickets will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

