Trump campaign announces rally in Monroe on Nov. 6

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The President of the United States is coming to Monroe.
The Trump campaign announced that President Trump will host a Keep America Great rally on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 pm at the Monroe Civic Center.
The president is expected to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.
The doors open at 4:00 p.m. for general admission.
You can only register for two tickets per mobile number, according to the website.
Tickets will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.