St. Vincent de Paul opens cold weather shelter as temps dip

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a 50-degree dip in temperatures in 48 hours, organizers at St. Vincent de Paul have activated their cold weather plan.
The shelter will expand bed capacity and anticipates serving the homeless for the cold nights to come.
The plan will continue through a stretch of mornings where temperatures will be below 40 degrees.
The First Alert Weather Team predicts Friday morning to be the coldest of the days to come, with a warm-up expected early next week.
The Bishop Ott shelter is located at 1623 Convention Street. Their phone number is (225) 383-7341.
