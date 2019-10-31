Police searching for car burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a car burglary suspect.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for Melvin Hughes, Jr. He is wanted for simple burglary.
Investigators believe that Hughes burglarized a locked vehicle in Baton Rouge. Once entry was made, personal items were taken from inside the vehicle, police say.
If you have information on the location of Hughes, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
