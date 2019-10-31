Patients at OLOL Children’s Hospital get in on trick-or-treating fun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everybody is getting in on the trick-or-treating action, even the kids at the brand new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Kids dressed in costumes courtesy of the Bella Foundation and paraded down the halls collecting candy and goodies from hospital employees. It was a chance to forget their troubles for a while and just be a kid.
“I want to take them all home with me. I want to just love on them, and honestly, I want to take the burden away from the families and take care of them, as well as these wonderful nurses and doctors and all the staff. I truly understand why the do what they do,” said Kim Bowman with the Bella Foundation.
About 40 little patients got the chance to take part in the trick-or-treating Thursday.
